Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.28. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Shares of SSNC opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after buying an additional 244,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.