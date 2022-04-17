AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. AutoNation reported earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $20.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.01 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $21.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $101.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at $939,117,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,046 shares of company stock worth $20,194,087 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

