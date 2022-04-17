$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Offerpad Solutions.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.50.

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 5.22 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.03.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.