Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

IONS opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.