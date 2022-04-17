AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

AVPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $5.15 on Friday. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

