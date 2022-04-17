Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAOS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAOS stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

