Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AWH stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.78. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 464.80% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

