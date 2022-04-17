Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the March 15th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUVI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied UV by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied UV by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied UV stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Applied UV has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.70.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 63.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

