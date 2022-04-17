1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 48.1% in March

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,257.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $70.01 million, a PE ratio of 3,087.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

