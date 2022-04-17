Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 195,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 million, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

ASYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.