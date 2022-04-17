Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Up 40.3% in March

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 178,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Auddia in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Auddia stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Auddia has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $9.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Auddia by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auddia by 86.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Auddia during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

