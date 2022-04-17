Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

