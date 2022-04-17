Comparing Vy Global Growth (VYGG) & Its Peers

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) is one of 682 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vy Global Growth to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vy Global Growth N/A $18.43 million 19.13 Vy Global Growth Competitors $1.23 billion $57.83 million -16.57

Vy Global Growth’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vy Global Growth. Vy Global Growth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vy Global Growth N/A -41.71% 1.49% Vy Global Growth Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Vy Global Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vy Global Growth has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vy Global Growth’s peers have a beta of -0.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vy Global Growth and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vy Global Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Vy Global Growth Competitors 172 673 953 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.60%. Given Vy Global Growth’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vy Global Growth has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Vy Global Growth peers beat Vy Global Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vy Global Growth (Get Rating)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

