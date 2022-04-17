Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Rises By 50.0%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Babcock International Group stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

