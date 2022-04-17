Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 58.4% in March

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BADFF shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of BADFF opened at $24.24 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

