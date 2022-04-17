Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $0.93 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
