Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Sphere stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Blue Sphere has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

About Blue Sphere (Get Rating)

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.