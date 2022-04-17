Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 26.7% in March

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BHLL opened at $0.23 on Friday. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

About Bunker Hill Mining (Get Rating)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

