Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 26.7% in March

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BHLL opened at $0.23 on Friday. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.
