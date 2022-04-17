Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXFOF opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Axfood AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, Hemköp, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

