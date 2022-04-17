BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGSWF opened at $3.15 on Friday. BW Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Get BW Offshore alerts:

About BW Offshore (Get Rating)

BW Offshore Limited engages in the engineering of offshore production solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific. The company builds, owns, leases, and operates floating, production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs) for oil and gas industries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 10 FPSOs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.