Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.
AUTLF stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Austal has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.
About Austal
