Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BDCO stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52. Blue Dolphin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

