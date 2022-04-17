Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCOGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BDCO stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52. Blue Dolphin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

