Experian’s (EXPN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.87) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($41.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.58) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,206.57 ($41.78).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,739 ($35.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,528 ($32.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($48.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,911.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,182.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

