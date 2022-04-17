Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,060 ($26.84) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.58) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.15) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,245.20 ($29.26).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDV stock opened at GBX 2,036 ($26.53) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,920.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,793.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($19.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.15). The company has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.95%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.