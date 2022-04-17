Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).

Get Centrica alerts:

CNA stock opened at GBX 78.62 ($1.02) on Thursday. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.57. The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,435.21). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($67,987.97). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,845 shares of company stock worth $231,767.

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.