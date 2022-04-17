Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).
CNA stock opened at GBX 78.62 ($1.02) on Thursday. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.57. The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Articles
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.