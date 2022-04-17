Rosenblatt Securities Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $44.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.30.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.42.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.