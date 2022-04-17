Susquehanna Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Neutral

Susquehanna cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Western Digital by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

