Critical Review: Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) versus Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reelcause and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reelcause N/A N/A N/A Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reelcause and Ouster’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 20.79 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -4.81

Reelcause has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Reelcause and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ouster has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 216.83%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than Reelcause.

Risk & Volatility

Reelcause has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ouster beats Reelcause on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reelcause Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reelcause, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of renewable energy products. Its products include general industrial machinery and equipment. The firm focuses on commercializing patented technology related to new renewable energy projects. Its patents are used for a product that produces energy using water. The company was founded by Jian Liang Shi in 1990 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

