Analysts Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.30. Funko posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Funko’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $847.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Funko news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 38,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $693,288.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,651,790 shares of company stock worth $31,525,529. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Funko by 60.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 141,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 12.1% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.