Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. EPR Properties reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 150.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,842,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 259.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 500,823 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 73.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,743,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 333.34%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

