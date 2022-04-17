American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) versus Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Head to Head Comparison

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Ramaco Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% Ramaco Resources 14.03% 20.80% 14.25%

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Resources and Ramaco Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 19.74 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.88 Ramaco Resources $283.39 million 3.04 $39.76 million $0.91 21.35

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ramaco Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Resources and Ramaco Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ramaco Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Resources currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.13%. Ramaco Resources has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats American Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

