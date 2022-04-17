Critical Comparison: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 6 0 2.55

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $211.45, indicating a potential upside of 2.95%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.78 billion 13.32 $533.79 million $4.61 44.55

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 30.02% 8.76% 4.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

