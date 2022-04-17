Brokerages Expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.64. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on ERF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $5,683,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 276,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.72. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.