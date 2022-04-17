Head-To-Head Review: Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) & Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and Paramount Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme $2.62 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.83 $4.54 billion $6.91 5.27

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and Paramount Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paramount Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Paramount Global has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.20%. Given Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08%

Summary

Paramount Global beats Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 SÃ©ries Films, TF1 PublicitÃ©, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, e-TF1, TV Breizh, UshuaÃ¯a TV, and Histoire TV, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies. It also operates studios, including Newen Studios; TF1 Studio; and entertainment channel comprising TF1 Entertainment. In addition, the company operates Unify, a digital channel. TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Boulogne, France.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

