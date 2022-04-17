-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.46). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.

RLYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rallybio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

RLYB stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a preclinical-stage monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

