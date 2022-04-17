Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.47. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.
Citizens Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
