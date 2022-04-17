Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CBAN opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.49. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt purchased 5,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 4,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 in the last three months. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

