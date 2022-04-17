MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.73.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$18.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$21.17.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,794.17. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$321,882.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,656.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

