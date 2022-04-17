CIBC Raises Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.08.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

