CIBC Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.21.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE IMO opened at C$63.99 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$30.64 and a 12 month high of C$65.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$42.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.6467641 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.