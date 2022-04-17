Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,737,000 after buying an additional 370,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 150,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.