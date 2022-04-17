Head-To-Head Review: Reed’s (REED) & Its Peers

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -187.58% -67.39% Reed’s Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reed’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 216 760 1020 36 2.43

Reed’s currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 269.72%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 34.37%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.67 Reed’s Competitors $5.73 billion $412.51 million -99.19

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas. Reed's, Inc. sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

