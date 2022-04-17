Head-To-Head Comparison: Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 5.90 $192.43 million $1.89 10.63

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 55.46% 13.55% 6.53%

Volatility & Risk

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher. It employs fundamental analysis, with bottom-up stock picking approach, to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's Pennsylvania Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known a Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on December 20, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

