Head to Head Analysis: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) versus Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) N/A -44.42% -33.46% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A -177.00% -103.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $26.74 million 17.92 -$58.33 million ($2.26) -8.10 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$158.63 million ($1.04) -0.93

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.61%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 312.37%. Given Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It has co-development, commercialization, and in-license agreements with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; a patent and technology license agreement with The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and in-license agreement with ImmunGene, Inc. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

