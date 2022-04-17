Analyzing Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 615.07%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 253.61%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Delcath Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 67.18 -$13.40 million ($1.13) -0.80 Delcath Systems $3.56 million 14.24 -$25.65 million ($3.63) -1.77

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -113.92% -62.39% Delcath Systems -721.72% -174.36% -82.22%

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.