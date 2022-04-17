Head-To-Head Analysis: Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) & The Competition

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Werewolf Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -$49.98 million -0.05 Werewolf Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $238.35 million -1.83

Werewolf Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Werewolf Therapeutics. Werewolf Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Werewolf Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Werewolf Therapeutics Competitors 6057 20595 42970 856 2.55

Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 470.81%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 97.98%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -57.14% -31.36% Werewolf Therapeutics Competitors -4,347.25% -115.31% -11.42%

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its lead product candidates are WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of relapsed or refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma. The company is also developing WTX-613, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

