Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($27.04).

MNDI opened at GBX 1,435.50 ($18.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,586.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,739.81. The company has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,088 ($27.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a €0.45 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($18.33), for a total value of £131,878.11 ($171,850.55).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

