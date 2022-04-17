Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 670 ($8.73) target price on the stock.

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 401.91 ($5.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 525 ($6.84). The company has a market cap of £484.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 449.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 440.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

