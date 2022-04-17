Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.70) target price on the stock.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($73.49) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.32) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.06) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,789.88 ($75.45).

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 5,082 ($66.22) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,259.68. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,703 ($61.28) and a one year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.93) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.15), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($505,361.98).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

