Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Drops By 35.6%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 91,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zovio during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zovio by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 246,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192,514 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zovio by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,397,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 329,810 shares during the period. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

ZVO opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

